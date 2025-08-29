  1. home
  2. Economy and policy
  3. Qatar wants to negotiate trade pact with india goyal

Economy and Policy

Qatar Wants to Negotiate Trade Pact with India: Goyal

India-Qatar trade talks likely as Goyal signals new pact

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Piyush Goyal
info_icon

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Oman will be finalised soon, and Qatar also wants to negotiate a pact with India.

He also assured exporters of all support to deal with the current global uncertainties at the trade front, which was caused due to unilateral actions of a country.

The government is in consultation with all the stakeholders, including Indian Missions abroad, for diversification of exports, he said.

He added that domestic consumption will get a boost from GST reforms.

"Our exports this year will be higher than last year," Goyal said at an event here.

India's share in global trade is only about 2 per cent, and about 40 per cent of items of the total exports to the US are out of the ambit of 50 per cent tariffs, so the impact will be less.

Related Content
Related Content

Free Trade Agreement with Oman "will be finalised soon," he said, adding "Qatar also wants to do a trade agreement", and Saudi Arabia is also keen.

Goyal added that talks with the European Union for a free trade agreement are moving at a faster pace.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×