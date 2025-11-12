Maharashtra Govt Announces Incentive Scheme For Sugar Mills; To Reward Units For Quality

The evaluation criteria include: Timely 100% Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) payment to farmers in last three years (15 points), performance of other departments in the mill (10 points), highest sugar recovery rate (10 points), production per hectare (10 points), use of Artificial Intelligence and maximum area coverage (10 points), low carbon emissions and high carbon credits (10 points), timely repayment of government loans (10 points), cost efficiency, audit, and overall operational efficiency (5 points), employee strength limits and wage payment (5 points).