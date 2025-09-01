"Philippines' is the largest importer of rice in the world, with imports in 2024, valued at USD 2.52 billion. However, there is significant opportunity to expand India's rice exports in the Philippines as, despite India being the world's largest rice exporter -- worth USD 11.83 billion in 2024-25 -- India's rice exports were only USD 48.91 million to the Philippines in the same period," the official said.