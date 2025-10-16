Describing the launch of the heavy-duty electric truck in freight transportation a "Tesla Moment" Fadnavis said, "This launch showcases Maharashtra's leadership in sustainable innovation." "Blue Energy Motors' Made-in-India Electric Truck with Battery Swapping Technology, along with the Mumbai-Pune corridor, India's first highway to go electric, aligns seamlessly with the nation's vision for Atmanirbhar Bharat and for a greener, self-reliant future".