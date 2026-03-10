Govt Eases FDI Norms for China, Other Countries Sharing Land Border with India

In 2024-25, India's exports to China contracted 14.5% to $14.25 billion as against $16.66 billion in 2023-24. Imports, however, rose 11.52% in 2024-25 to $113.45 billion against $101.73 billion in 2023-24. The trade deficit was widened to $99.2 billion in 2024-25 from $85 billion in 2023-24.