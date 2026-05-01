The government is committed to the budgeted ₹12.22 lakh crore capital expenditure in the current fiscal despite the fiscal stress arising from the ongoing West Asia crisis, a senior official said on Friday.
Expenditure Secretary V Vualnam said the upcoming few months, the next quarter and the year ahead would be very difficult to envisage with lots of possible stress points.
" So the fiscal stress is indeed very much a reality, but at the same time the priority sectors... the CAPEX would really be a priority item which we would like to preserve and ensure that it continues at the budgeted level," Vualnam said at the ICPP Growth Conference organised by the Ashoka University.
He said highways, railways, shipping, ports, and urban development sectors would be the focus areas for FY'27 capex.
Stating that the current global uncertainties have thrown a "very challenging situation" for India, he said, the government has been proactive in trying to tackle each situation with agility.
But India's fiscal prudence has put the country on a very good footing in the current unpredictable times, he added.
ALPA India President Captain Sam Thomas has written a letter to DGCA chief Vir Vikram Yadav, with a copy to Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha.
Noting that any reconsideration or dilution of the approved FDTL framework at this stage would be difficult to justify, ALPA India said that any such overtures from the airlines must be categorically rebuffed.
"The aviation sector has, in the past, witnessed instances where operational disruptions due to crew shortages have had a disproportionate national impact.
"This underscores the importance of ensuring that commercial considerations do not override safety imperatives. The availability of a large pool of aspiring pilots cannot be construed as a basis to legitimise exploitative practices or to dilute fatigue safeguards," the grouping said.
IndiGo had faced massive operational disruptions, resulting in flight cancellations, mainly due to issues in implementing the FDTL norms.
"The continued occurrence of untimely pilot fatalities and adverse health outcomes, particularly following the introduction and operational misuse of consecutive night duties, warrants urgent attention.
"Recent aviation incidents further reinforce the need to ensure that flight crew are not merely compliant with limits but are genuinely well-rested and operationally fit," the letter said.