EPFO Introduces 'Passbook Lite' to Ease Access for Members

Passbook Lite allows members to check balances directly on the Member Portal
Annexure K transfer certificates now available for direct download
Approval layers reduced to speed up claim settlements and improve accountability
The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has rolled out a new feature, Passbook Lite, aimed at simplifying the way subscribers check their provident fund balances and transactions.
Until now, members had to log in separately to the Passbook Portal to track contributions, withdrawals, and other account details, often leading to delays, password mismatch issues, and mounting grievances.
The new feature, integrated directly into the EPFO Member Portal, will provide a summarised view of contributions, withdrawals, and the current balance without requiring a separate login. By drawing on existing Application Programming Interfaces (API), Labour and Employment Minister Manuskh Mandaviya says the move will reduce traffic on the standalone Passbook Portal while improving operational efficiency.
“For those who need a detailed passbook with comprehensive data and graphical displays, the original Passbook Portal will continue to be available,” Mandaviya told reporters today.
He adds that the reform is part of a broader effort to streamline services and make them accessible through a single login. Officials expect the initiative to cut down on member complaints, boost transparency, and enhance overall satisfaction.
Streamlining Services
In a parallel reform, EPFO has also enabled members to download Annexure K, the Transfer Certificate issued when provident fund accounts are moved between employers. Previously, Annexure K was shared only between PF offices and was provided to employees on request.
The certificate can now be accessed directly by members in PDF format through the Member Portal. Mandaviya says the move will allow subscribers to track the status of their transfer applications, verify balances and service periods, and maintain a permanent digital record for future use, particularly important for pension calculations.
EPFO has further rationalised its approval hierarchy to reduce delays in claim processing. Earlier, many transactions such as PF transfers, settlements, advances, and refunds required sign-off from senior officers like Regional Provident Fund Commissioners. These powers have now been delegated to assistant commissioners and lower levels in a structured manner.
The change is expected to speed up settlements, cut processing times, and improve accountability at field offices. Mandaviya says the streamlined process will make services more seamless and is in line with EPFO’s focus on transparency and member satisfaction.