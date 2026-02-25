Deepinder Goyal’s LAT Aerospace Acquires Sharang Shakti, Aims to Enter Defence Tech Segment

Deepinder Goyal’s LAT Aerospace acquired Sharang Shakti
Integrate airspace surveillance and anti-drone robotics
Merger enables in-house development of core autonomy, perception, and navigation stacks
Deepinder Goyal on Tuesday announced that his aviation start-up LAT Aerospace has acquired Gurgaon-based defence tech start-up Sharang Shakti.
With the acquisition, LAT Aerospace has marked its entry into the defence technology segment and taken its first step toward building indigenous defence capabilities alongside its civil aviation ambitions.
Announcing the move Goyal wrote on Linkedin, “This is our first move toward building indigenous defence capabilities alongside our long-term mission of developing next-generation civil aviation platforms from India.”
He added that civil aviation and defence are often viewed as separate sectors. However, the core technology stack is shared across autonomy, perception, sensing, navigation, guidance, and control systems.
Goyal further said integrating Sharang Shakti will allow LAT to build these capabilities in-house from first principles and deploy them across defence and civil programmes over time.
Reacting to Goyal's announcement post, Surobhi Das cofounder of LAT Aerospace said, “Proud to share this milestone for us at LAT Aerospace. This is our first step toward building deep indigenous defence capabilities, grounded in the same core technologies that power next-gen civil aviation.”
What Sharang Shakti Does?
Founded in 2023, Sharang Shakti develops defence robotics systems focused on airspace surveillance and aerial threat mitigation.
Its projects include radar systems designed to detect small aerial threats and unmanned aerial vehicles equipped with interception technologies such as net-launching and kinetic strike capabilities to neutralise unauthorised drones.
Karan Goyal, CEO of Sharang Shakti reacted to the acquisition saying, “Building for defence had always been the mission, which started Sharang Shakti. And now with LAT, there is nothing stopping us.”
LAT Aerospace’s Vison
The acquisition comes as LAT Aerospace ramps up investment and development. The company was co-founded by Das, with Deepinder Goyal as non-executive co-founder and lead investor.
LAT has announced a $20 million funding tranche as part of a broader $50 million commitment. Goyal has personally committed $25 million and invested about $10 million so far, while the company estimates it has spent roughly $20 million.
In January 2026, LAT Aerospace tested its Lat One v0.1 prototype, which successfully demonstrated ultra-short take-off and landing capability before crashing later in the trial. The company said the failure was expected as part of its iterative testing programme, as simulations had already identified structural weaknesses.