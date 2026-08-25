  1. home
  2. Deeptech
  3. Ai boom propping up apac growth but geopolitics trade shocks headwinds moodys analytics

AI Boom Propping Up APAC Growth But Geopolitics, Trade Shocks Headwinds: Moody's Analytics

The AI boom is currently papering over the strain from higher inflation and tight policy, it said, adding the Middle East conflict is a top concern posing downside risks to growth.

P
PTI
Published At:
Published At:
AI Boom Propping Up APAC Growth But Geopolitics, Trade Shocks Headwinds: Moody's Analytics

The artificial intelligence boom has helped the Asia-Pacific region dodge a sharper slowdown, but headwinds to growth are mounting as geopolitical and trade shocks keep prices high, Moody's Analytics said on Tuesday.

It projected growth across the Asia-Pacific region to slow to 4.2% in 2026 and 3.6% in 2027. This is down from 4.3% in 2025.

Geopolitical upheaval and trade disruptions — including the conflict in the Middle East and friction between the US and its trading partners — have driven up prices and the cost of doing business, dragging down consumer and business spending across much of the region.

The Family Office Playbook

1 August 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

"For now, the AI boom is still propping up export growth, but it is looking increasingly ripe for a pause," Moody's Analytics said in its Asia-Pacific Outlook report.

Related Content
Related Content

The AI boom is currently papering over the strain from higher inflation and tight policy, it said, adding the Middle East conflict is a top concern posing downside risks to growth.

A fresh flare-up in the Middle East or a drawn-out blockade of the Strait of Hormuz would send oil prices surging and force countries to drain their reserves. That would lift inflation, hurt growth, and worsen the trade-offs facing central banks, Moody's Analytics said.

Advertisement

"A prolonged conflict in the Middle East, a sudden bursting of the AI boom, fresh trade friction, or a financial market correction alongside a global downturn would leave the region badly exposed," it said.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×