Zydus Q2 Net Profit up 38 % at ₹ 1,259 Cr; to Raise up to ₹ 5k Cr

Zydus Lifesciences on Thursday said its consolidated net profit increased 38 % year-on-year to ₹ 1,259 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2025, aided by robust sales growth in the US and India markets.
The Ahmedabad-based drug maker reported a net profit of ₹ 911 crore in the July-September quarter of the last fiscal.
Revenue from operations rose to ₹ 6,123 crore during the September quarter as against ₹ 5,237 crore in the year-ago period, Zydus Lifesciences said in a statement.
The company said its board has approved raising up to ₹ 5,000 crore via the issue of securities.
"Our strong performance this quarter reaffirms the power of our diversified business model and our execution capabilities across geographies and verticals," Zydus Lifesciences Managing Director Sharvil Patel said.
The drug maker delivered robust revenue growth and industry-leading profitability, aided by consistent outperformance in the US and India formulations businesses, he added.
The company's US formulations revenue stood at ₹ 2,744 crore in the second quarter, up 13 % against ₹ 2,417 crore in the September quarter of last fiscal.
Indian formulations business grew 8 % year-on-year to ₹ 1,593 crore in the July-September quarter, it said.
