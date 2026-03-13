Radisson Hotel Group Signs Four New Park Inn & Suites by Radisson

The four new Park Inn & Suites additions are in Roorkee (Uttarakhand), Meerut (UP), Asansol (West Bengal), and Airoli (Navi Mumbai).
"India's travel growth is increasingly driven by emerging cities that bring together education ecosystems, industrial development, social infrastructure and expanding corporate activity. Many of these markets, however, remain underserved by quality branded hospitality despite strong and sustainable demand fundamentals.
"Our latest Park Inn & Suites by Radisson signings reflect a deliberate and long-term strategy to address this gap by introducing a trusted, internationally recognised midscale brand to cities where demand spans business, leisure and large social events," Radisson Hotel Group MD and CEO, South Asia, Nikhil Sharma said.
The four new properties are set to open in the next three years.
Radisson Hotel Group has over 200 hotels in operation and development and over 50 per cent of its portfolio is in tier II and III markets.
****** Hilton opens 116-key Hilton Garden Inn Goa Calangute *Hilton on Friday announced the opening of 116-key Hilton Garden Inn Goa Calangute, marking the brand's debut in the state, developed in association with Kokra Resort & Spa.
"While we have an established presence in Goa, the debut of Hilton Garden Inn allows us to introduce an approachable upscale offering for guests who want the reliability of an international, high-quality brand without compromising on service. This opening reflects how our portfolio in India is growing strategically in response to the dynamic needs of business and leisure travelers," Hilton Senior vice president and regional head, South Asia, Zubin Saxena said in a statement.
Hilton Garden Inn Goa Calangute joins Hilton's growing portfolio of Hilton Garden Inn hotels across key Indian cities, including Bengaluru, Pune, Lucknow, New Delhi, Trivandrum, Surat, Jabalpur, and Mumbai.