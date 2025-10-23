US Pharma Firm Eli Lilly Partners with Cipla to Sell Weight-loss Drug in India under Brand Name ‘Yurpeak’

Eli Lilly partners with Cipla to launch weight-loss drug Yurpeak in India.
American pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly has signed an agreement with Indian drugmaker Cipla, allowing the firm to sell its weight-loss drug under a separate brand in the country, the companies said on Thursday.
According to the agreement, Lilly will manufacture the drug and Cipla will market it under the brand name Yurpeak, the drugmakers confirmed.
Yurpeak will be available as a pre-filled injector pen once in week, similar to Lilly's Mounjaro Kwikpen, thereby giving healthcare providers access to personalise treatment plans as per individual patient needs.
According to a Reuters report, the medication will be available in six dose strengths - 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 7.5 mg, 10 mg, 12.5 mg and 15 mg and will cost the same as Mounjaro.
The American medicine company began selling Mounjaro in India in late March as a treatment for diabetes and obesity in 2.5 mg and 5 mg vials. In June, they got the India drug regulator's approval for the Kwikpen device. The drug's sales more than doubled within months of its launch.
Tirzepatide belongs to a class of therapies known as GLP-1 receptor agonists that help control blood sugar and slow digestion, making people feel fuller for longer.
Talking about the new agreement, Achin Gupta, Global Chief Operating Officer at Cipla, said as quoted by Moneycontrol, "With the introduction of Yurpeak (tirzepatide), we are stepping into obesity care with the same commitment and scale that have defined our efforts in respiratory and chronic therapies. Our partnership with Lilly reflects our resolve to address one of the most pressing health concerns of our time and offer patients innovative, accessible solutions that can transform health outcomes."
The deal comes at a time when tirzepatide is driving record sales on a global level. In America, Mounjaro is a key growth engine and analysts project multi-billion dollar revenues as demand for weight-loss therapies surges.
Before this, Cipla had collaborated with Lilly on insulin products, including Huminsulin, Humalog, and Basaglar, giving Cipla a proven track record in promoting Lilly's diabetes portfolio.