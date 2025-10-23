US Pharma Firm Eli Lilly Partners with Cipla to Sell Weight-loss Drug in India under Brand Name ‘Yurpeak’

Talking about the new agreement, Achin Gupta, Global Chief Operating Officer at Cipla, said as quoted by Moneycontrol, "With the introduction of Yurpeak (tirzepatide), we are stepping into obesity care with the same commitment and scale that have defined our efforts in respiratory and chronic therapies. Our partnership with Lilly reflects our resolve to address one of the most pressing health concerns of our time and offer patients innovative, accessible solutions that can transform health outcomes."