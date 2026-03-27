Electric motorcycle maker Ultraviolette Automotive on Friday said it plans to invest ₹200 crore in the first phase of capacity expansion in Karnataka.
The company has proposed a five-year investment plan to expand its manufacturing footprint in Karnataka, including setting up a new production plant with a capacity of 1.5 lakh units annually in the second phase, Ultraviolette Automotive said in a statement.
The investment for the second phase has not been finalised yet.
Ultraviolette said it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for its planned expansion with the Karnataka government on the sidelines of the 'Invest Karnataka' Conclave in Bengaluru.
"Karnataka has been central to Ultraviolette's vision of 'Making in India' for the world. This proposed manufacturing expansion reflects our confidence in the state's forward-looking EV ecosystem, talent, and policy support," Ultraviolette CEO and co-founder Narayan Subramaniam said.
The combination of infrastructure readiness, proactive governance, and long-term incentive visibility creates a strong foundation for Ultraviolette's next phase of growth, he added.
At present, the company has an annual production capacity of 30,000 units, scalable up to 50,000 units.
This expansion underscores Ultraviolette's long-term commitment to Karnataka and reinforces its vision to accelerate India's fast-evolving electric mobility sector, the company said.
The state offers a unique combination of deep engineering talent, strong supplier networks, and close proximity to key industrial and manufacturing hubs, Ultraviolette CTO and co-founder Niraj Rajmohan said.