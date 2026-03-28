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Thermax Arm Bags Boiler Package Supply Order Worth ₹1,600 Cr

The scope of work includes manufacturing, supply, commissioning, and performance testing of the boiler package, the statement said

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Thermax Arm Bags Boiler Package Supply Order Worth ₹1,600 Cr Photo by Pixabay
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Thermax on Saturday said its subsidiary Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Energy Solutions (TBWES) has secured a boiler package supply order worth approximately ₹1,600 crore for an ultra-supercritical thermal power project.

TBWES has secured the ₹1,600 crore boiler package supply order valued from a leading thermal power projects company in Central India for a 1x800 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power plant, according to a company statement.

The scope of work includes manufacturing, supply, commissioning, and performance testing of the boiler package, the statement said.

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"This order marks a significant breakthrough for Thermax and reinforces our proven capabilities in large-scale energy solutions. We thank our customer for their trust in Thermax and look forward to delivering this project with accelerated timelines and successful execution," said Ashish Bhandari, MD & CEO, Thermax, in a statement.

TBWES provides equipment and solutions for generating steam for process and power through the combustion of various solid, liquid and gaseous fuels, as well as through heat recovery from turbine/engine exhaust and (waste) heat recovery from industrial processes.

TBWES also offers heaters for various applications in the chemical, petrochemical and refinery segments. Its services arm offers renovation and modernisation solutions for old boilers and heaters.

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