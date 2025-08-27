TCS Rents Over ₹2,000 Cr Office Space in Bengaluru, Joining Big Tech's Lease Rush

The agency’s data shows that demand was fuelled by business expansion, return-to-office mandates, and hiring in technology, financial services, and manufacturing. Bengaluru drove the southern region’s 49% share, while western markets contributed 31%, with Mumbai and neighbouring areas leasing 4.5 million sq ft (up 43%) and Pune surging to 3.8 million sq ft on the back of manufacturing and services growth. NCR absorbed 5 million sq ft with modest 7% growth, while Kolkata lagged, shrinking 51% to 0.45 million sq ft.