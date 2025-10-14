China Hits US Ships With ‘Port Fees’ in Response to US Fees on Chinese Ships: What this Means For Beijing?

What’s the Port Fee?

China’s transport ministry has confirmed that the fees will take effect at Chinese ports from October 14 when US ships arriving in China will pay 400 yuan ($56) per net tonne, rising to 640 yuan in April. In addition to that, the fees will also undergo more increases annually. According to a Times of India report, the ministry clarified that the charges apply to each voyage to China, not each individual port, and no ship will be charged more than five times a year.