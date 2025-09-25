Commenting on the data, Arpit Mehrotra, Managing Director, Office services, India, Colliers, said, "India's office market continues to demonstrate resilience, crossing the 50 million square feet benchmark in the first nine months of the year, despite ongoing external volatilities and trade frictions." Global Capability Centers (GCCs) have already leased close to 20 million sq ft in 2025 across the top seven cities, contributing around 40 per cent of the overall office space demand, he added