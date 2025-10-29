According to the researcher and other, the exposed material included hundreds of thousands of customer invoices containing names, mailing addresses and Permanent Account Numbers (PAN); MySQL backups and Apache Parquet files with customer communications; administrative access to a Tableau instance holding internal financial and dealer scorecard dashboards for more than 8,000 users; and more than 70 terabytes of historical vehicle and fleet telemetry tied to the company’s FleetEdge service.