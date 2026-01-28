Suzlon Bags 248.5 MW Wind Order From ArcelorMittal

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, added, "As the sector accelerates its journey toward decarbonisation, renewable energy has become a competitive and viable contributor. At Suzlon, we are committed to making this transition a reality through strong partnerships and industry coalitions like the Indian Steel Green Council." Amit Harlalka, Director, ArcelorMittal Sustainable Solutions India, said, "With a 30-year track record and demonstrated reliability in wind energy, Suzlon stands out as our preferred partner. This partnership reflects our shared vision to accelerate green steel production and build a sustainable future for India."