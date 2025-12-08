  1. home
RInfra Setting up Integrated Solar Manufacturing Ecosystem

Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group on Monday said its arm Reliance Infrastructure is setting up one of India’s most advanced, fully integrated solar manufacturing ecosystems spanning ingots, wafers, cells and modules

Reliance Infrastructure Photo: Rinfra
According to an investors presentation of Reliance Infrastructure, the manufacturing facility will have next-gen technology.

The facility will bridge large demand-supply gap as India will need 55–60 GW of solar modules annually by 2030, while upstream capacity remains significantly short.

It will be a high-value, vertically integrated platform to reduce import dependence and strengthen India’s clean energy security.

It is establishing an end-to-end battery manufacturing ecosystem covering cell manufacturing, pack assembly and grid-scale containerised BESS (battery energy storage system) As per the presentation, India’s installed stationary storage base is less than 1 GWh today and will rise to 250 GWh by 2032. Domestic manufacturing currently meets less than 10 per cent of expected demand.

Reliance Group's another firm Reliance Power said in its investor presentation that Reliance NU Energies is powering the shift from plain-vanilla solar to hybrid and firm, round-the-clock (RTC) renewable energy.

