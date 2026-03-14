PW School of Startups Gets Accreditation from UP Govt as Incubator

The entrepreneurship-focused arm of education company Physics Wallah, PW School of Startups, has been accredited as an incubator under the Uttar Pradesh government's StartInUP initiative, the firm said on Friday.
As a certified, government-approved incubation centre, PW School of Startups ( PW SOS) will attempt to offer mentorship, business coaching, product development support, office spaces, seed capital and access to relevant VC networks to founders, the statement said.
"The accreditation marks an important milestone for PW School of Startups as it formally enters the state-supported incubation ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh. Marking the first step towards building a multi-city incubation model beginning with Uttar Pradesh, this recognition aims to strengthen PW SOS’s participation in the country’s startup ecosystem,” the statement said.
Additionally, it will try to facilitate access to government-backed support mechanisms, including guidance on grant mobilisation for eligible startups, in line with applicable policy provisions, the statement said.