Poonawalla Fincorp on Tuesday said it has raised ₹2,500 crore through a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) to support business growth, expand lending operations and diversify its asset portfolio.
The QIP issue witnessed strong participation from institutional investors and long-term funds, reflecting continued confidence in the company's strategy and growth outlook, Poonawalla Fincorp said in a statement.
Under the issue, the company allotted 6,74,30,883 equity shares of face value of ₹2 each to Qualified Institutional Buyers at an issue price of Rs 370.75 per share. The issue price was at a 5% discount to the floor price of ₹390.26 per share, aggregating to the total proceeds of ₹2,500 crore.
The QIP opened on April 9 and closed on April 13, attracting participation from a diversified set of investors, including domestic mutual funds, insurance companies and foreign institutional investors.
Poonawalla Fincorp, a Cyrus Poonawalla Group-promoted, non-deposit-taking, systemically important non-banking financial company registered with the Reserve Bank of India, has been in operation for nearly three decades.
It reported assets under management of ₹55,017 crore as of December 31, 2025, and had a workforce of 5,264 employees.