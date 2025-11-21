Sensex Falls By 400 Pts On Weak Global Trends, Waning Rate Cut Hopes; Snaps 2-Day Rally

On Thursday, the Sensex jumped 446.21 points or 0.52% to settle at 85,632.68. During the day, it surged 615.23 points or 0.72% to hit a 52-week high of 85,801.70. The Nifty also hit its 52-week high of 26,246.65 during the day before closing at 26,192.15, reflecting a gain of 139.50 points or 0.54%.