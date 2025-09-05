Oracle's Global Layoff Drive Continues; Hundreds of Jobs Cut Across US Cities

Oracle has continued its global job-cut drive, with at least 254 employees laid off in the San Francisco Bay Area.
The layoffs have reportedly impacted staff in India, Canada, the US, and parts of Europe, though the full scale remains unclear.
WARN filings in California show 187 cuts in Redwood City, 36 in Pleasanton, and 31 in Santa Clara this week.
US cloud service provider Oracle is continuing its massive job-cut drive across its global workforce. The latest round affected the San Francisco Bay Area, where at least 254 employees were laid off, according to a company filing. Reports indicate that workers in India, Canada, the US, and parts of Europe have also been impacted.
The full scale of the redundancies is not yet known. Questions sent to Oracle India went unanswered before this report was published.
According to the latest Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filed with the State of California, the tech firm is laying off 187 workers in Redwood City, 36 in Pleasanton, and 31 in Santa Clara.
In August, Oracle informed Washington State via a filing that it would be laying off 101 workers in Seattle. The company also filed notices in August for 188 job cuts in Redwood City and Pleasanton.
Although there are social media posts about employees being dismissed in Kansas, Massachusetts, Texas, and other states, exact figures are not yet available.
According to DataCenterDynamics, the industry publication that first reported on the large-scale layoffs, the latest cuts have affected staff in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) teams, Oracle Health, architects, and other divisions.
This round of cuts reportedly began last week when employees were invited to a “Business Update” meeting.
Beyond the US, the latest layoffs have hit the Philippines, where, according to DCD, a significant number of Oracle staff, mostly from Oracle Advanced Customer Services (ACS) and some from Oracle NetSuite, were let go.
The publication reported in August that Oracle is in the process of a major global workforce reduction. Its Indian operations are said to be heavily affected, while US teams, particularly within Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), are only beginning to learn about the job cuts.
Affected groups include OCI’s Enterprise Engineering division, Fusion ERP, data centre operations technicians, technical project managers in the AI/ML team, and the wider OCI AI unit.
While the US and India have been hit first, employees in other regions have reported unscheduled management meetings this week, suggesting that further local cuts may follow, the report said.
According to its website, Oracle employs over 160,000 people worldwide. In June, the company reported $57.4 billion in revenue for fiscal year 2025, up 8% year on year.