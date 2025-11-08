JSW Cement Q2 Profit at ₹ 75.36 Cr

Updating about the investment, JSW Cement said: "During Q2/FY'26 and H1/FY'26, the company incurred capex (including maintenance capex) of ₹ 509 crore and ₹ 964 crore, respectively." In a separate filing, JSW Cement informed that its board in a meeting held on Friday accorded approval for entering into a Power Purchase Agreement with JSW Green Energy Fifteen Ltd for the purchase of solar power from a captive plant.