Nuvoco Vistas Acquires Vadraj Energy from JSW Cement & Alpha Alternatives

Confirming the development, JSW Cement also said it has "a Securities Purchase Agreement amongst Nuvoco Vistas Corporation (Purchaser), JSW Cement Limited (the Company - Seller 1 therein) and Alpha Alternatives Holdings (Seller 2) for the transfer of 100% of the securities of Algebra respectively held by the sellers to the Purchaser." Nuvoco is India's fifth-largest cement group by capacity, reaching 35 MTPA (million tonnes per annum) and is the leading player in East India.