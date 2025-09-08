New SC Bench to Hear PIL Against Vedanta After Judge Recuses

The petition claims that Viceroy informed the relevant regulatory bodies about these alleged financial violations but no action was taken. It states: “Viceroy published articles and filed complaints with SEBI and the RBI. However, there was no response. The petitioner later came across a news article in the Economic Times stating that Viceroy is still awaiting a response from SEBI and has offered assistance to verify the findings of its 9 July 2025 report.”