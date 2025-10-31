Vedanta Q2 Profit Falls 38% on Exceptional Cost; Declares ₹16 Dividend per Share

These costs included a ₹1,407 crore write-off related to its power subsidiary Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL), which lost a case against the Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) in the Supreme Court. In the decade-old dispute, the court ruled in favour of PSPCL and other private power firms, including Nabha Power Limited (NPL) and TSPL, rejecting their claims for nearly ₹5,000 crore in fiscal incentives under the Mega Power Project scheme.