Jio, Airtel Quizzed Over Ending Entry-Level Plans: What Are Telcos Saying

Analysts say the move is aimed at boosting average revenue per user (ARPU). The revision in entry-level packs by the two market leaders also signals that another round of tariff hikes could come by late 2025. JM Financial estimated that around 20–25% of Jio’s subscribers were on the 1GB/day plan, and its withdrawal could lift Jio’s ARPU by ₹11–13 per month, or 6–7%. For Airtel, with an estimated 18–20% of users on the same plan, ARPU could rise by ₹10–11 per month, or around 4–4.5%.