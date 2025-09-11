  1. home
JBM Ecolife Secures USD 100 Mn Investment from IFC

The investment will finance deployment of modern, air-conditioned electric buses across cities in Maharashtra, Assam, and Gujarat, the company said in a statement

P
PTI
JBM Group
JBM Ecolife Mobility Photo: JBM Group
  • JBM Ecolife Mobility, a group firm of JBM Auto, has secured a USD 100 million long-term capital investment from the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

  • The funds will be used to deploy modern, air-conditioned electric buses in Maharashtra, Assam, and Gujarat.

  • JBM Auto Vice Chairman & MD Nishant Arya said the partnership with IFC marks a strategic step to scale up e-bus deployment.

  • The company has already deployed zero-emission mobility solutions across 20+ cities in India and internationally in Europe, the Middle East, and APAC.

JBM Auto on Thursday said its group firm JBM Ecolife Mobility has secured a USD 100 million long-term capital investment from International Financial Corporation (IFC).

The investment will finance deployment of modern, air-conditioned electric buses across cities in Maharashtra, Assam, and Gujarat, the company said in a statement.

"With trusted partners like IFC, this initiative serves as a strategic beginning to many more upcoming associations towards augmenting e-bus deployment with enhanced agility and scale," JBM Auto Vice Chairman & MD Nishant Arya stated.

Over the last decade, the company has successfully deployed zero-emission public mobility solutions across over 20 cities pan-India and globally across Europe, Middle East, and the APAC region, he added.

"E-mobility is the future, and we are making it real through investments in leaders like JBM," International Finance Corporation MD Makhtar Diop stated.

