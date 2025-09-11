JBM Ecolife Secures USD 100 Mn Investment from IFC

JBM Ecolife Mobility, a group firm of JBM Auto, has secured a USD 100 million long-term capital investment from the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

The funds will be used to deploy modern, air-conditioned electric buses in Maharashtra, Assam, and Gujarat.

JBM Auto Vice Chairman & MD Nishant Arya said the partnership with IFC marks a strategic step to scale up e-bus deployment.