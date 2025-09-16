ITC Foods, PE Firms Among a Dozen Cos in Race for Around 10% Stake Acquisition in Balaji Wafers

Over a dozen firms, including Temasek, TPG, ADIA, and ITC Foods, are in talks to acquire a 10–15% stake in Balaji Wafers.

Promoters Virani brothers plan to dilute stake at 10x EBITDA, seeking a valuation of ~$5 billion against an industry estimate of $3.5–4 billion.

Blackstone and KKR are not participating in the process.

Balaji Wafers, founded in 1981, had ₹5,453.7 crore revenue and ₹578.8 crore profit in FY24, with 65+ products and 1,200+ dealers.