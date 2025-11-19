  1. home
  2. Corporate
  3. Income tax officials conduct investigations at waaree energies offices facilities

Income Tax Officials Conduct Investigations At Waaree Energies' Offices, Facilities

Income Tax officials have conducted investigations at offices and facilities of Waaree Energies, a company statement said.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
New income-tax bill cleared
info_icon

 Income Tax officials have conducted investigations at offices and facilities of Waaree Energies, a company statement said.

The Gujarat-based company is also facing investigations in the US for alleged evasion of duty on solar imports.

In a filing to exchanges on Tuesday, the company said it is extending full co-operation to the IT officials.

Big Bets On Small Nuclear

31 October 2025

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

"...certain officials of the Income Tax (IT) Department visited some of the company's offices and its facilities in India for conducting investigation under the Income Tax Act, 1961," Waaree Energies said.

Related Content
Related Content

The proceedings are underway and full co-operation is being extended to the officials, it said.

In September, Waaree Energies said it will continue to cooperate with the US government in ongoing investigations against the company for alleged evasion of duty on solar imports.

The company's subsidiary -- Waaree Solar Americas -- has an operational 1.6 GW module manufacturing facility in Texas, which is being expanded to 3.2 GW.

Shares of Waaree Energies Ltd were trading 4.09% lower at ₹3,148.80 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday, while that of its two flagship firms -- Waaree Technologies and Waaree Renewable Technologies -- declined 1.25% and 1.97%, respectively.

Income Tax Department - null
Income Tax Department Conducts Countrywide Raids Against Gallantt Group, Recovers Cash And Jewellery Worth Rs 16 Crore

BY Press Trust of India

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×