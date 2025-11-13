Waaree Energies Launches 350KW MANAV Inverter to Support Large-Scale Solar Projects in India

MANAV Series 350KW inverter designed for utility, C&I and KUSUM projects.
Advanced features ensure higher efficiency, durability, safety, and grid integration.
Launch aligns with India’s growing solar market and local manufacturing push.
Waaree Energies has announced the launch of its new 350KW MANAV Series of inverters. This three-phase grid-tied series is purpose-built to deliver higher safety, intelligence and performance for critical solar applications, including Utility, Commercial & Industrial (C&I) and KUSUM Yojana projects. The introduction of the WTP350Ki model expands Waaree’s portfolio, offering high-quality solutions at affordable prices for Indian consumers.
The WTP350Ki model (350KW, 6 MPPT) combines superior efficiency and intelligent design to meet the needs of large-scale installations. Designed for durability, the MANAV Series features IP66 protection and high anti-corrosion standards, ensuring optimized performance even in challenging Indian conditions. Key efficiency drivers include 6 MPPTs (80A per MPPT) and DC/AC ratios exceeding 150% to ensure maximum energy yield. Furthermore, the inverters are optimized for 182mm and 210mm bifacial modules, utilising patented heat transfer technology which allows for up to 5% higher output.
Safety and intelligence are paramount, featuring intelligent string break detection, remote DC switch control, and temperature monitoring. The series also includes integrated Anti-PID Protection built-in for day-time use, which extends the life of the inverter and modules without needing external devices. This focus on future-ready design, coupled with support for aluminium wiring and PLC communication, significantly helps reduce overall project costs.
Sunil Rathi, Executive Director at Waaree, stated in the news release, “At Waaree, innovation and accessibility go hand in hand. With the 350KW MANAV Series, we’re introducing one of the most reliable, high-performance inverter solutions for the Indian market—offering premium quality at an exceptionally competitive price. Alongside our existing inverter range for C&I and KUSUM applications, the MANAV Series reinforces our commitment to delivering smarter, more efficient, and value-driven solar solutions to power India’s renewable future.”
According to sources, the new Waaree Energies Ltd. 350 kW “MANAV” inverter series is engineered for large-scale solar deployments and comes with advanced grid-integration features that include real-time string monitoring, I-V curve scanning and PLC communication support.
Smart Inverters in Demand
India’s solar inverter market is expanding rapidly — projected to reach $950.3mn by 2032 with a compound annual growth rate of about 7.9%, according to a Credence Research report.
As there is already a strong push for local manufacturing and supply‑chain security, driven by the “Make in India” agenda and import‑duties/PLI incentives, smart, hybrid inverters (with battery‑ready, IoT/AI features) are increasingly required to handle variable solar or wind output and grid stability.
Thus, the new MANAV series by Waaree Energies Limited fits into a larger transition — from basic hardware to advanced, locally‑produced, grid‑ready inverter systems.