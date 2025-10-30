Hyundai Motor India Q2 Rises 14.3 Pc to ₹1,572.26 Cr

Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Thursday reported a 14.3% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1,572.26 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2025, riding on robust exports.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹1,375.47 crore in the second quarter last fiscal, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a regulatory filing.
Consolidated total revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at ₹17,460.82 crore as against ₹17,260.38 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at ₹15,566.07 crore compared to ₹15,602.79 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, the company said.
In an investor presentation, HMIL said its total vehicle sales in the second quarter were marginally down at 1,90,921 units compared to 1,91,939 units in the year-ago period.
Robust exports helped to sustain overall volumes on a year-on-year basis, it added.
Domestic sales in the second quarter were down 6.8 % to 1,39,521 units over 1,49,639 units in the same period last fiscal.
In the quarter, HMIL said it recorded the highest-ever domestic SUV contribution to overall sales at 71.1 %.
Exports, on the other hand, grew by 21.5 % at 51,400 units in the second quarter as against 42,300 units in the corresponding period a year ago, the company said.
"We delivered a strong financial performance for the quarter across key metrics with evident growth in revenue and profitability," HMIL Managing Director Unsoo Kim said in a statement.
He further said, "The transformative GST reforms have acted as a catalyst and looking ahead, we aim to keep pace with the industry's growth momentum for the residual part of the year, while our strong export performance is set to surpass targets for FY26." GST 2.0 reforms and vibrant festive sales gave a boost to domestic volume on a quarter-on-quarter basis, the company said.