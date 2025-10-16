In alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Make in India', he said, "We're making India a global export hub, targeting up to 30 per cent export contribution." On HMIL's future product pipeline, Munoz said, "Our commitment is comprehensive - 26 product launches, including seven new nameplates, India's first locally designed, developed and manufactured dedicated electric SUV by 2027." On hybrid vehicles, he said, "We are expanding from zero hybrid SUVs today to eight by 2030 with coverage across all segments, from compact and affordable hybrids to larger and premium SUVs." On plans for Hyundai Capital to enter India, he said, "We will start with a phased approach, phase one by Q2 2026." Stating that sales finance drives residual value, customer retention and brand value, he said, "We've experienced a 50 per cent improvement in brand loyalty and retention in markets with sales finance offerings. The Indian market today already has 80 per cent penetration that we are ready to capitalise on." This isn't just financial services. It is a strategic enabler of growth and customer satisfaction, Munoz added.