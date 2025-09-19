  1. home
Hero Realty Buys Nearly 9 Acre Land in Mohali for Over ₹260 Cr to Build Project

The company, through its entity Vikas Parks Pvt Ltd, has acquired a prime land parcel spanning 8.71 acre in Sector 99, Mohali, through an auction conducted by Greater Mohali Area Development Authority

P
PTI
Updated on:
Hero Realty
  • Hero Realty has bought 8.71 acres of land in Mohali’s Sector 99 for ₹262.75 crore via a GMADA auction.

  • The land will be used to develop a new real estate project.

  • Hero Realty is already developing an 18.5-acre project in Sector 88, Mohali, with 544 units delivered, 650 in Phase 2, and Phase 3 launched.

Hero Realty has purchased 8.71 acre land in Mohali for over ₹ 260 crore to develop a real estate project.

The company, through its entity Vikas Parks Pvt Ltd, has acquired a prime land parcel spanning 8.71 acre in Sector 99, Mohali, through an auction conducted by Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), Hero Realty said in a statement.

Hero Realty has bought this land for ₹262.75 crore.

Rohit Kishore, CEO of Hero Realty, said, "Mohali has always been a strategically important market for us." The company is developing a 18.5 acre project in Sector 88, Mohali. It has already delivered 544 units across seven towers in Phase 1 and has also started handing over possessions of Phase 2, which has another 650 units. The third phase has been launched recently.

Hero Realty is currently developing over 5.2 million square feet of residential projects across Delhi-NCR and Punjab.

The company has delivered over 230 acre of industrial parks in Haridwar and has developed 6 million square feet of assets nationwide. 

