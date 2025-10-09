This was followed by air conditioners at Rs 5,270.82 crore (21.63 per cent), washing machines at Rs 5,041.70 crore (20.69 per cent), and LED/LCD televisions at Rs 4,924.81 crore (20.21 per cent). In FY25, LG Electronics India earned Rs 1,451.2 crore in foreign exchange from exports, while its imports amounted to Rs 9,323.1 crore, it said.