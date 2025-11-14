Gurgaon-Based SS Innovations' Portable Telesurgery Console Makes Robotic Surgery Accessible

"The smaller size of the console will literally allow surgeons to perform telesurgery from their offices. So now, one does not need to tie up the operating room or the entire Mantra system to perform telesurgery. There is a huge advantage because of the console's smaller footprint, being a self-contained chair wherein all electronics are inbuilt." He explained that the surgeon wears very lightweight glasses with a magnified 3D view and uses magnetic sensor-based controls to operate the robotic system remotely.