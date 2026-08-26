Gradiant Aims To Double Revenue To $1 Billion In 3 Years Driven By AI Data Centres Growth

Water technology solutions company Gradiant aims to nearly double its revenues to $1 billion in the next three years, betting on the high growth in artificial intelligence (AI)-led data centre build-out across the world, a top official said on Tuesday.
The US-based company, which provides end-to-end solutions for industrial wastewater treatment and reuse and pitches itself as a 'water layer of the AI Economy', is also counting on the growth of semiconductor manufacturing and renewable energy projects to drive its growth.
The company, which currently generates revenue in the range of $500-750 million, is increasingly focusing on industries where water availability and recycling are becoming critical constraints.
"We are currently in the range of $500 million to $750 million, and we are targeting revenue of $1 billion in 2-3 years," said Govind Alagappan, COO, Gradiant.
"We want to be able to address the top five or 10 customers in every industry," he said, adding that the company does not want to pursue mass-scale customer acquisition.
Gradiant has identified semiconductors, PCB manufacturing, solar and data centres as key growth areas in India. It is already involved in two of the largest semiconductor deployments in the country and has projects in the solar ingot and wafer manufacturing segment.
As part of its growth strategy, Gradiant is expanding its Global Engineering Center (GEC) in Coimbatore, growing its engineering and project execution capabilities in India as it scales its global business across semiconductors, advanced manufacturing and other mission-critical industries.
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The expansion will increase the GEC's engineering workforce from approximately 100 to more than 200 professionals. The expanded centre will bring together multidisciplinary capabilities spanning process, detailed design and project engineering, enabling the team to take greater ownership of engineering and design for Gradiant's global projects.
India is among Gradiant's strongest markets globally outside the US, with the country accounting for about 10% of its revenue, Alagappan said.
"India is extremely active, robust," he said, contrasting the market with the Middle East, where geopolitical tensions have affected new investments.
The company said its Middle East revenue has taken a hit of around 20% due to geopolitical tensions, with several new investments paused as customers await greater clarity. Existing service businesses, however, continue to operate.
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Outside the Middle East, India and the US remain strong markets, while the broader Asia-Pacific region continues to see activity, the company said.
Gradiant closed its Series E financing in May 2026 at a $2 billion valuation, led by Safar Partners and Hostplus Superannuation Fund, with participation from ClearVision Ventures and other global investors.
The funding will support acquisitions, research and development, operational scaling and IPO readiness.
The company, however, has no fixed timeline for a public listing and is keeping its options open.
"We are keeping our options open," he said, adding that an IPO is not necessarily the only route and that the company can continue to raise capital privately.
On Tuesday, Gradiant announced the expansion of its global engineering centre in Coimbatore, growing its engineering and project execution capabilities in India as it scales its global business across semiconductors, advanced manufacturing and other mission-critical industries, according to the release.