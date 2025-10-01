The price of natural gas produced from old legacy fields called APM - the key input used to make CNG and produce electricity and product fertiliser - remains unchanged at USD 6.75 per MMBtu, according to a separate PPAC order APM gas is produced by state-owned firms Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India Ltd (OIL) from fields that were given to them on a nomination basis. This gas is the input that is used in the cooking gas piped to household kitchens, as well as turned into CNG for running automobiles, making fertilisers and producing electricity.