Coffee Day Enterprises to Settle ₹70-Crore Loan With Axis Bank

Coffee Day Enterprises, the parent company of Cafe Coffee Day, is set to settle its outstanding debt with Axis Bank, as the private sector lender has approved a one-time settlement of ₹70 crore.
"Axis Bank Ltd approved for One Time Settlement of the outstanding loan with the company for ₹70 crore," said Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) in a regulatory filing.
The debt-ridden company is paying its debts through the resolution of assets and other means. After the death of founder Chairman VG Siddhartha in July 2019, CDEL was in trouble due to various reasons.
This includes ₹3,535 crore allegedly siphoned out of the company into Mysore Amalgamated Coffee Estates Limited (MACEL), a personal firm promoted by its late founder.
As of June 30, 2025, its total financial indebtedness, including short-term and long-term debt from banks and NCDs, was ₹372.52 crore.
It had a total outstanding amount from banks of ₹196.42 crore, out of which it defaulted on ₹181.66 crore. It had also defaulted on ₹14.76 crore on the payment of interest.
In March 2020, CDEL announced repaying ₹1,644 crore to 13 lenders after concluding a deal with Blackstone Group to sell its technology business park.
Earlier this year, in February 2025, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) quashed the insolvency proceedings against Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL).
Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd on Monday settled at ₹37.46, up 6.33 % from the previous close.