  1. home
  2. Corporate
  3. Axis international initiates arbitration at world bank seeks 289 bn damages

Axis International Initiates Arbitration At World Bank, Seeks $28.9 Bn Damages

On Christmas Day, Axis International Ltd commenced an arbitration against the Republic of Guinea before the World Bank.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
World Bank
info_icon

 Axis International Ltd said it has initiated an arbitration at the World Bank, seeking $28.9 billion in compensation against the Republic of Guinea.

The compensation was sought after Guinea unlawfully terminated Axis International's rights to the country's second-largest bauxite mine with proven reserves of over 800 million tonnes.

Axis International said in a statement that it has filed the arbitration after the Government in Conakry ignored multiple attempts at settlement discussions.

Outliers 2025

1 December 2025

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon
PSB Consolidation to Gain Momentum in 2026 as Govt Eyes Big - null
PSB Consolidation to Gain Momentum in 2026 as Govt Eyes Big, World-Class Banks

BY PTI

Related Content
Related Content

Axis International, based in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, owns 85 % of Axis Minerals Resources SA, a Guinean company with rights to a bauxite mine in the region of Boffa, Guinea.

"On Christmas Day, Axis International Ltd commenced an arbitration against the Republic of Guinea before the World Bank.

In a somewhat unique case, Axis International has filed a "one-two-punch" complaint. It is bringing claims under both the 2011 bilateral investment treaty between Guinea and the United Arab Emirates and Guinea's 1995 Investment Code, the statement said.

Papua New Guinea will 'immediately' lift a ban on forest carbon credit schemes, the Pacific nation's climate minister said, opening up its vast wilderness to offset global emissions - null
Papua New Guinea Lifts Ban on Forest Carbon Credits

BY AFP

The arbitration is being administered by the World Bank Group's International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID), formed by 158 countries under a 1965 multilateral treaty.

The dispute emerges from Guinea's failure to recognise the facts related to the so-called Axis mine in Guinea. On May 14, 2025, on live television, Guinea suddenly terminated over fifty mining permits, claiming they were all non-operational or underutilised mines. It did so without notice to or discussion with Axis Minerals or its shareholders.

Coffee Day Enterprises to Settle ₹70-Crore Loan With Axis Bank - null
Coffee Day Enterprises to Settle ₹70-Crore Loan With Axis Bank

BY PTI

Axis International's subsidiary Axis Minerals Resources SA has been operating in Guinea since 2013, securing an exploration permit in September that year and a mining permit in 2018 after conducting exploration, feasibility studies and early development works, company officials said.

It partnered with an operator and invested over $250 million in infrastructure, including a 75-km road, six beneficiation plants and several bridges.

Delhi Extreme Heat - null
Delhi Records Hottest Republic Day in 8 Years, Why the City is Facing Extreme Heat

BY Outlook Planet Desk

"Our investment was stripped away without notice, without a word of discussion or dollar of compensation, on grounds that simply are not factual. Our former partners have reportedly reached an agreement with the authorities to resume operations after offering to pay the government the royalties belonging to Axis Minerals.

"This case sends a deeply troubling signal to international mining investors. The spotlight is on Guinea. International investment protections exist for precisely this situation," Axis International's Founder, Director and Chairman, Pankaj Oswal, said in the statement. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×