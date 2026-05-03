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CDSL Posts ₹455 Cr Profit for FY26, Consolidated Income at ₹1,239 Cr

Central Depository Services reports steady FY26 performance with growth in profit and income, reflecting rising participation in capital markets

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
CDSL Posts ₹455 Cr Profit for FY26, Consolidated Income at ₹1,239 Cr
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Central Depository Services (India) Ltd on Saturday said its consolidated net profit stood at Rs 80 crore in the March quarter of 2025-26 against Rs 100 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income during the quarter was Rs 268 crore as against Rs 256 crore in the same quarter of FY25, a company statement said.

For the full 2025-26 fiscal, net profit was Rs 455 crore against Rs 526 crore in the previous 2024-25 financial year.

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1 May 2026

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Total consolidated income rose to Rs 1,239 crore in FY26 against Rs 1,199 crore in FY25, CDSL said.

SIS Posts ₹102.5 Cr Net Profit In Q4 - null
SIS Posts ₹102.5 Cr Net Profit In Q4

BY PTI

The company said that it became the first depository to register 18 crore-plus demat accounts as of March 31, 2026, extending the trajectory from 15.30 crore accounts as of March 31, 2025.

Nehal Vora, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, said, "FY26 stands as a defining year in our journey of empowering India's Atmanirbhar Investors.

"Surpassing 18 crore demat accounts reflects not merely scale, but the deepening trust of Indian households in the securities market, and with under 10 per cent of India's population participating today, the runway ahead remains substantial." The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 12.75 per equity share of the face value of Rs 10 per share for 2025-26, CDSL said. 

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