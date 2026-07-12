Bullish on Indian 2W Mkt, Will Bring New Products Aligning With Evolving Customer Needs: Honda

Looking ahead, Otani said,"The industry is expected to continue its growth trajectory, although at a more moderate pace." For FY2027, he said,"We remain focused on delivering sustainable growth. We are optimistic about the first half of the year, supported by healthy domestic demand and positive industry fundamentals." However, Otani said,"the outlook for the second half remains dependent on several external factors, including the monsoon, which influences rural incomes and demand, as well as geopolitical developments that could impact logistics costs, raw material prices, and overall market sentiment." When asked about the company's product pipeline for the market, he said,"Our focus remains on delivering products that align with evolving customer needs while strengthening both our domestic business and export footprint." Asserting that "India continues to be a key market for Honda globally", Otani said,"We remain committed to creating sustainable long-term value by responding proactively to changing market dynamics and customer expectations." Asked about new products for the year, he said,"Honda plans to introduce new models in the second half of the year, with business activity typically picking up from the Diwali season onwards." Otani, however, did not elaborate on the details.