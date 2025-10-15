Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said: "As Bengaluru continues to consolidate its position as one of India's most dynamic real estate markets, the Sarjapur Road corridor stands out as a key growth hub within the city's evolving urban fabric. The strong performance of our recent projects in this micro-market reflects the depth of demand and the trust customers have in our brand." Godrej Properties has a significant presence in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Delhi-NCR, Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.