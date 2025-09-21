Commenting on Yes Bank's journey over the last five years, Kumar said, "A bank which was about to close down has not only survived, but is also doing very well and able to get one of the very large foreign investments." An alleged promoter malfeasance, which resulted in the arrest of one of Kumar's predecessors Rana Kapoor, had led to huge troubles for Yes Bank, including questions over the true extent of non-performing loans sitting in the balance sheet, continued losses and an inability to raise capital.