On shareholders' approval of the merger, Moopen said,"The strong support from our shareholders reflects their confidence in the strategic rationale of this merger and the long-term value it will deliver." He further said, "By bringing together Aster DM Healthcare and Quality Care India, we are building a scaled, future-ready healthcare platform with the clinical depth, operational strength and governance framework required to serve millions of patients across the country." This partnership combines Aster's legacy of patient-centric care and physician leadership with the institutional strength and growth expertise of Blackstone, Moopen added.