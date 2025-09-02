Aster DM Healthcare Hikes Stake in DRCMHPL to 70.49% with ₹63 Cr Addl Investment

Aster DM Healthcare Founder & Chairman Azad Moopen said, "Our decision to increase our stake in Aster Ramesh Hospitals is a carefully considered strategic step, aligned with our vision to strengthen Aster's leadership in South India." Stating that Andhra Pradesh has always been a region of significant strategic importance for Aster, he said, "This enhanced investment reflects our strong belief in the region's potential and reinforces our commitment to expanding high-quality, accessible healthcare in non-metros and across Southern India." DRCMHPL currently operates five hospitals with 739 beds in Andhra Pradesh.