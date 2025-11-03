Ambuja Cements Q2 Net Profit Jumps Over 260% to ₹1,766 Crore, Revenue Up 21%

“We are also installing 13 blenders across our plants over the next 12 months to optimise the product mix and increase the share of premium cement, which will in turn improve realisations. Our leadership journey has led to a 5% reduction in cost of sales year-on-year and enabled our existing assets to deliver an EBITDA of around ₹1,189 per tonne, and an overall EBITDA of ₹1,060 per tonne,” Bahety added.