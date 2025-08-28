Haldar further said, "We are committed to consolidating our leadership in the EV space, driving India's electric mobility journey with a strong foundation of trust and innovation. Guided by the evolving needs of our customers, the TVS Orbiter represents our next step in redefining urban commuting." The TVS Orbiter is powered by a 3.1 kWh battery with a range of 158 km on single charge and has features such as cruise control, hill hold assist, a 34-litre boot space, and a host of connected features. It is aimed at the urban commuter segment.